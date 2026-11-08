Burim Ramadani: Power relies only on propaganda

Alliance MP Burim Ramadani has criticized the government, accusing it of failing to deliver tangible results for citizens and of using propaganda as its main tool.

In a response published on Facebook, Ramadani said that no tangible work was being carried out on the ground, while, in his view, the government was trying to cover up this shortcoming with propaganda.

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“Propaganda, the government’s only instrument. Nothing is being accomplished; nothing is happening on the ground. It’s all propaganda,” the Alliance MP wrote.

Ramadani also questioned the decision-making process, claiming that decisions are not made in the relevant institutions but within party structures.

“They treat power as a privilege, they don’t blush in the face of facts, and they make decisions in the party, not in institutions,” he said.

At the end of his response, the MP described this model of governance as a “party-state.”