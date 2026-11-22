The Ministry of Finance has announced a new offer for citizens, aiming to raise 100 million denars through bonds with a two-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.6 percent.

Each bond has a nominal value of 10,000 denars, providing the investor with 460 denars in interest per year, or a total of 920 denars over two years.

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Economist Abil Baush notes that this move is notable, since the current government initially opposed this financial instrument, but is now continuing the practice of the previous administration. According to him, this is positive, because citizens now have a way to invest and make money.

Baush stresses that the 4.6 percent interest rate also indicates the conditions under which the state can secure financing through borrowing. He sees this interest as a good opportunity for citizens, but also as an indicator of the cost of financing for the state. However, he raises the question of where the collected money will end up, calling for more transparency from the authorities.

According to the expert, in most cases bonds are tied to specific projects; the first issuance was for an ecological project, but now it is not known exactly what the funds will be used for. He hopes that the government will clearly explain the destination of this money and that it will not go toward operating expenses.

Bond registration can be done at commercial bank branches until December 1, while the auction is scheduled for December 3. This is the fourth issuance of citizen bonds; in the three previous issuances the state raised respectively 23.5 million euros, 17.6 million euros and 33 million euros.