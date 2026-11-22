Police force protesters off sidewalk in front of Prime Minister’s Office, citizens react: They won’t even let us protest here!

Protesters were standing on the sidewalk near the government building when police officers approached them and forcibly dispersed them from the spot where they had gathered.

Faced with this intervention, citizens appeared irritated and objected to the officers’ action, asking why they were being removed even though they were on the sidewalk, in a space they considered allowed for standing.

Të lidhura None found

According to protesters, police did not give them the chance to hold the protest on the Boulevard and are now pushing them even from the sidewalk in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building, leaving them no place to express their views.