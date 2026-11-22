A 16-year-old gave powerful testimony during the protest held in Tirana, speaking into the microphone of News24 journalist Osman Stafa about the violence he suffered after police took him in the night before, as well as the heavy fine of 5 million old lek imposed on him at the police station.

According to his account, the young man had gone into a bar near “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard when he was noticed by a police officer; then 4-5 plainclothes officers forcibly escorted him, even though citizens who were there tried to intervene. He added that physical violence and insults began immediately after he got into the police vehicle, where officers hit him in the head and stopped only when he told them he was a minor, 16 years old.

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At the police station, the minor was handed an administrative measure of 5 million old lek, with the claim that at 19:05 he had been recorded throwing pyrotechnic material toward the blue uniforms. But the 16-year-old categorically denied this action, explaining that he had a firecracker with him that he had not thrown and that he could prove this with footage recorded by a citizen. He added that police had identified him only because of the red tracksuit he was wearing.

When asked about the reasons that push him to protest, the young man said he fights for his rights and for a better life, away from theft and corruption. He also described his family’s difficult economic situation: he is the eldest son, has three younger sisters, and the only one who works is his father, a welder, whose salary is barely enough. Despite the punitive measure and the violence he experienced, the 16-year-old firmly stated that he cannot pay the fine and would not pay it, stressing that he is not afraid and that is why he had come out to protest again.