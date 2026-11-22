Technical glitch in Delta Airlines system causes chaos at US airports before Thanksgiving and delays thousands of flights

Just days before Thanksgiving, air traffic in the United States has been engulfed by chaos. On Sunday, November 22, Delta Air Lines faced a severe technical glitch that led to delays of hundreds of flights across its network.

The glitch involves the automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance before takeoff. Due to the outage, company staff were forced to manually perform procedures normally handled by the computer system. The strongest impact was felt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s main operational hub.

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Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a temporary ground stop for Delta flights destined for Atlanta to prevent air traffic congestion. This measure was later replaced with a ground delay program that anticipated average waits of about one hour. All restrictions were lifted before midday.

FlightAware data showed that around 12:00 on Sunday, over 1,100 Delta flights were delayed across the company’s network, while hundreds more were affected at Atlanta airport. Through a media statement, Delta confirmed the technical glitch and announced it was using alternative manual procedures to ensure safe departures.

In the same statement, Delta said: “We are working to restore the automated system,” while thanking passengers for their patience and staff for their professionalism.

US aviation authorities indicated that the glitch had no connection to air traffic control systems managed by the FAA. However, this incident comes just days after a widespread outage in the American aviation communication network, which had caused flight suspensions across the country for more than four hours.

Last week, United Airlines also encountered a similar technical problem that forced it to postpone the departure of hundreds of flights. This new glitch comes at a delicate time for American aviation.

According to AAA estimates, nearly 6 million people are expected to fly within the US during the Thanksgiving holiday period. For many of them, the recent technological disruptions could cause sudden changes in travel itineraries, extended waits, and missed connections between flights. At this time, Delta is continuing work to fully restore its automated systems.