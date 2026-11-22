Forecast for Kosovo: a week with frost, rain and snow in the mountains, temperatures down to -8 degrees Celsius

Kosovo is expected to experience a week with cloudy skies, rain showers and the possibility of snow in mountainous areas, while morning frost and fog will be present in the coming days.

During the coming week, Kosovo’s territory will be covered by mostly cloudy weather, with occasional sunny intervals and rain showers. In mountainous areas and at higher altitudes, conditions are also expected to bring snowfall.

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According to the meteorological forecast, minimum temperatures will drop to as low as -8 degrees Celsius, while maximum values will mostly range from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.

This temperature pattern will favor the appearance of morning frost, especially in low-lying areas, valleys and in localities where cooling is more pronounced. Meanwhile, with increased humidity and light wind, fog may also appear in some areas.

The start of the week will be mostly cloudy and rainy. On Monday, rain and snow are expected in higher-altitude areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, while maximums will be from 6 to 9 degrees. The wind will blow from the northeast at speeds of 1-11 meters per second.

On Tuesday, scattered clouds and sunny intervals are forecast, while in the morning hours there will be frost and fog. Minimum temperatures will drop to between -5 and -3 degrees Celsius, while maximums will reach 3 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday will bring sunny weather and scattered clouds, which in some places may produce light rain showers. This day will also be characterized by morning frost. Minimum temperatures will range from -8 to -3 degrees Celsius, while maximums will be 2 to 6 degrees.

On Thursday, mostly cloudy weather is expected, with occasional rain showers. Minimum temperatures will be between 0 and 3 degrees Celsius, while maximums between 5 and 8 degrees. The wind will blow from the southwest at speeds of 1-6 meters per second.

Friday will also be dominated by cloudy weather, with conditions for rain showers. Minimum temperatures will range from 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, while maximums will be from 6 to 9 degrees.

In summary, the coming week will be unsettled, with precipitation, low temperatures and morning frost, while snow remains possible in mountainous areas.