The founding of the National Student Movement: no dialogue with Rama, neither now nor later

Students who have been protesting for weeks against the government of Edi Rama have taken a new organizational step. On Saturday, in an open meeting at the premises of the Polytechnic University of Tirana, they announced the creation of the National Student Movement, their first common structure.

According to the organizers, more than 2,000 students from 34 universities across Albania have joined the movement so far. About 500 of them have participated in the first meetings, while 10 faculties have already elected their temporary delegates.

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Megi Ibrahimi, who presented the movement, said that this initiative is a natural continuation of the civic revolt and not its replacement.

The students emphasized that the organization has neither a leader nor ties to any political party. It will rely on democratic participation, open debate, and cooperation with students across the country.

Emir Leçini called on students to join the initiative, pointing out that this organization has no leader and that they themselves do not hold such a role. He explained that the goal is not for them to speak on behalf of the students today, but to invite them as friends to become part of the movement.

The movement announced that it will prepare proposals for public discussion, in cooperation with citizens, professionals, intellectuals, and teachers. In their statement, the students stressed that true reform is not measured only by the change of names in power, but by the quality of the rules that limit it, protect the vote, and ensure accountability.

Regarding the dialogue with Prime Minister Rama, the students took a clear stance. Ibrahimi said that the movement refuses to sit at the table with “the chief thief of this state”, neither now nor in the future.

They also distanced themselves from the meeting that the prime minister had held a day earlier with another group of young people. The students said they had not received an invitation and do not recognize that meeting as representing their organization.

The students also called for an “independent, impartial, and transparent investigation” into any claims of disproportionate use of force by the police during the protests.

One of the main issues discussed was the departure of young people from the country. Bruno Hamza said that Albanian youth should no longer be forced to choose between their future and their homeland. He linked the need for quality education, employment, and equal opportunities to governance and institutional accountability.

Civic protests in Albania began on May 31 of this year and gained new momentum on October 13, when university and high school students joined massively. The protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Rama. During the protests, there have also been clashes with the police, who in some cases used water cannons and tear gas.