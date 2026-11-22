A U.S. Army plan to carry out a controlled detonation of about 5 tons of explosive material in the state of Iowa has sparked a strong conflict among authorities, residents and environmental organizations.

At the center of the debate is the destruction of 68 barrels of lead azide, a chemical compound used to trigger the detonation of munitions. According to military officials, this material is located at the ammunition plant in Middletown and has degraded so much that it is considered highly unstable and too dangerous to transport.

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Residents’ main concern relates to the impact the explosion could have on the environment. Environmental organizations warn that lead particles could be released into the air during the operation and could spread up to 100 miles, or about 160 kilometers. The toxic dust could affect soil, residential surfaces, farmland and water sources.

Exposure to lead poses a serious health risk, especially for children and pregnant women, as it can damage the nervous system and the brain.

Initially, the explosion was scheduled for Friday, November 20, but due to opposition from residents and local officials, it was postponed to Monday. Environmental organizations, including the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club, went to court to block the operation, arguing that authorities had not sufficiently examined safer alternatives and possible environmental consequences.

Afterwards, the federal appeals court for the Eighth Circuit temporarily suspended the environmental permit authorizing the operation. However, in a new development reported on November 22, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the Army intends to carry out the detonation by November 24, relying on emergency powers to dispose of hazardous military materials.

The administration stresses that further temperature drops could make the substance even more unstable, increasing the risk of an accidental explosion.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has placed the state emergency operations center on standby pending developments. Authorities in neighboring Illinois have also expressed concern that lead-containing dust could cross the state line.

Meanwhile, the Army has asked residents in potentially affected areas to stay outdoors as little as possible, keep doors and windows closed, and limit the amount of outside air entering their homes. Farmers are also advised to move livestock, animal feed and farm equipment away from at-risk areas.

For the moment, the clash between federal authorities and environmental organizations remains open. The key question remains whether the Army will manage to carry out the operation within the announced deadline, despite objections and court proceedings.