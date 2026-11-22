Meeting in Tetovo between Kurti, Kasami and Mexhiti on political developments and joint projects

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, was received in Tetovo by the Mayor of the Municipality, Bilall Kasami, and Izet Mexhiti.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest political developments in North Macedonia, the political representation of Albanians, and regional cooperation.

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Kasami said that the focus of the talks was also the excellent bilateral relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia, with particular emphasis on infrastructure projects linking the two countries.

In a public statement, he called Kurti a great friend of the Albanians of North Macedonia and said that, together with Mexhiti, they informed the prime minister about the current political situation, the political representation of Albanians in the country, and regional cooperation. He added that November finds them engaged in work and joint projects for the benefit of citizens.