A UNICEF survey reveals that around 12,000 children aged 12 to 17 in North Macedonia have been exposed to sexual abuse or exploitation online.

This means that one in ten children who use the internet has encountered this type of risk.

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In 78 percent of cases, the abuser was a person the child knew, and although 88 percent have shared their experience, less than one percent have officially reported the case.

As of November 18, 360 cases have been registered on the SOS helpline “Alo Bushavko,” with a 25 percent increase in calls.

Child protection organizations are raising the alarm over the spread of sexual abuse in the digital environment and are calling for more prevention, institutional cooperation and support for children.