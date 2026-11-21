Kosovo has returned to professional lobbying in the United States after more than two years without such engagement, a development that has refocused attention on ties with the country’s main strategic ally. The agreement with the American firm “Ballard Partners,” worth $600,000, aims to strengthen Kosovo’s representation in Washington, but it is still unclear how much it will affect the improvement of bilateral relations.

In a conversation with “Bota sot,” American professor Alon Ben-Meir assesses that professional lobbying can help Kosovo establish contacts with decision-makers in the US and increase its presence in Washington’s political institutions. However, he warns that having access to officials does not always translate into influence or concrete results.

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“Access must not be confused with influence, nor influence with results,” Ben-Meir stresses, underlining that Kosovo–US relations depend, above all, on Pristina’s policies and its willingness to address the issues that have caused diplomatic disagreements.

In his view, no lobbying firm, however politically connected in Washington, can fix relations on its own if tensions between the two countries remain unresolved. The main responsibility, he stresses, belongs to Kosovo’s political leadership.

The American professor also turned his attention to the $600,000 amount that the Government of Kosovo has allocated for this contract. He demands that its success not be measured by meetings or photographs with American officials, but by concrete diplomatic, political, and economic progress.

“The citizens of Kosovo have every right to know what the country is getting in exchange for these funds,” he tells “Bota sot.”

According to Ben-Meir, Kosovo needs a broader strategy in Washington that includes security, defense, international recognitions, US investments, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Lobbying should complement diplomacy, not replace it

When speaking about the significance of Kosovo’s return to professional lobbying, Ben-Meir says this engagement can play an important role in increasing the country’s presence in the American capital. He recalls that the United States has been Kosovo’s most important strategic partner and that maintaining strong ties with Washington is essential for the country’s security, economic development, and international position.

“Professional lobbying can play an important role in strengthening Kosovo’s presence in Washington, especially at a time when international diplomacy is becoming increasingly complex and competitive,” he says.

However, Ben-Meir warns that Kosovo should not rely solely on its historic friendship with Washington. According to him, Pristina must continually demonstrate its strategic importance, engage with American policymakers, and have a clear vision for the future of bilateral relations.

“Lobbying should complement traditional diplomacy, not replace it,” Ben-Meir stresses.

He also sees maintaining communication with both major parties in the US as important. Referring to changes of control in Congress, he says the Government of Kosovo should move carefully and not rely too heavily on either political party over the next two years.

According to him, Pristina should build institutional relationships that transcend temporary partisan interests and political changes in Washington.

No firm can repair diplomatic disagreements

When asked whether “Ballard Partners” can really influence the improvement of Kosovo–US relations, Ben-Meir acknowledges that the firm can make communication with influential policymakers easier and provide Kosovo with greater access to American political institutions.

However, he clearly separates creating contacts from achieving results.

“’Ballard Partners’ can help facilitate communication with influential policymakers and provide Kosovo with greater access to Washington’s political institutions. However, access must not be confused with influence, nor influence with results,” he declares.

Ben-Meir stresses that the strength of ties between the two countries will ultimately be determined by Kosovo’s policies, its commitment to democratic governance, regional stability, and the will to cooperate constructively with international partners, especially the European Union.

In this context, he makes it clear that the contract with the American firm cannot be considered a cure for all diplomatic problems.

“No lobbying company, regardless of its political connections, can repair diplomatic disagreements if tensions between Kosovo and the US do not ease and the fundamental issues of the conflict remain unresolved,” the American professor says.

According to him, the responsibility for improving relations lies mainly with Kosovo’s political leadership, which must take on the treatment of the issues that have affected relations with Washington.

Security, recognitions, and American investments, the priorities of lobbying

Ben-Meir assesses that Kosovo should move beyond requests for political support and design a strategy that includes several areas of common interest for both countries.

As a first priority, he singles out strengthening the strategic partnership with the US, particularly in the security and defense sector, as well as Kosovo’s contribution to regional stability.

Another objective, according to him, should be advancing international recognitions and Kosovo’s integration into international organizations.

“Even though lobbying alone cannot solve these challenges, sustained American diplomatic engagement can help create opportunities for progress,” he stresses.

Likewise, the American professor calls on Kosovo to use its presence in Washington to encourage US investments, trade, and economic cooperation.

According to him, the country should present itself not merely as a state seeking political support, but also as a reliable partner that offers cooperation opportunities with mutual benefits.

In this strategy, Ben-Meir also includes the protection of minority rights, the fight against corruption, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the development of a constructive dialogue with Serbia. He considers these elements vital for Kosovo’s international credibility and for relations with American institutions.

$600,000, citizens have the right to know what they gain

Among the most important issues of the interview remains transparency around the $600,000 contract. Ben-Meir says Kosovo’s institutions should set clear objectives from the start and be able to prove what the country gains from this engagement.

He rejects the idea that success can be measured only by meetings organized in Washington or by photographs with American officials.

“The success of this agreement should not be measured by the number of meetings organized in Washington or by photographs taken with American officials. It should be measured through concrete diplomatic and political progress,” Ben-Meir declares.

According to him, the Government should define objectives that include stronger institutional engagement with Washington, progress in economic cooperation, increased investment opportunities, and genuine American political support for Kosovo’s international integration.

He values transparency and accountability as much as diplomatic results.

“The citizens of Kosovo have every right to know what the country is getting in exchange for these funds,” the American professor underlines.

Ben-Meir recalls that relations with the US are so important for Kosovo that they cannot depend only on personal political connections or the services of a single lobbying firm. According to him, any engaged company must be guided by the Government and work in line with its priorities.

In conclusion, he calls on Kosovo to invest in a long-term diplomatic strategy that has broad institutional support in the US and is not influenced by changes of government in either country.

“A strong partnership between the US and Kosovo must be built on shared democratic values, mutual trust, and common strategic interests,” Alon Ben-Meir concludes for “Bota sot.”