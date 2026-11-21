Altin Krasniqi, a member of parliament from the Democratic Party of Kosovo, has issued a public statement after meeting with his father, Jakup Krasniqi, expressing thanks to all those who have stood by the family during this difficult period.

In a post on social media, he praised the solidarity of citizens and stressed that this support has given the family strength to cope with the situation.

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“On behalf of the family, I express our gratitude and thanks to each of you who, in these difficult moments for our family, stood in solidarity with us and gave us strength,” Krasniqi wrote.