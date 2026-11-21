The parliamentary group of OBRM-PDUKM, which constitutes the majority in the Assembly, has rejected the entirety of the amendments proposed by the Left party regarding the 2027 Draft Budget.

The package of amendments provided for securing funds for joint teams against domestic violence, increasing capacities for firefighters and rescue teams, improving the situation in the Army, installing GPS systems in state vehicles, and creating a Diplomatic Academy.

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The Left announces that the government majority has rejected these initiatives without exception, including amendments aimed at improving diplomatic and consular services as well as strengthening ties with the Macedonian diaspora and local units.

One of the most important amendments of this political force provided for a fund of 95 million denars to establish joint operational teams between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and social work centers.

According to the Left party, the objective was for police and social workers to coordinate their actions, share information, and provide timely protection to victims of domestic violence.

The party says the rejection of the amendments clearly shows the gap between the Government’s formal promises and what it actually prioritizes in budget allocation.

Furthermore, the Left accuses the majority of ignoring opposition proposals without taking into account their content and the significance they carry for citizens.