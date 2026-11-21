A 56-year-old man from the village of Grad in Delchevo has been detained by police on suspicion of illegal hunting.

According to the official police announcement, the incident occurred on November 20, 2026, at around 8:00 p.m., when officers from the Regional Center for Border Affairs – East arrested A.A. (56) in a field in the territory of Grad village.

Të lidhura None found

Based on previously gathered information and field checks, law enforcement caught the 56-year-old while he was hunting illegally with a shotgun adapted for night hunting.

During a body search, 12 mm caliber cartridges were found and confiscated, as well as a spent shell casing of the same caliber. According to police, he had a permit for the ammunition. The public prosecutor has been informed of the case, and after full documentation is completed, an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed against him.