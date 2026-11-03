Maqedonci and Nawrat discuss defense capabilities and cooperation with the US in Berlin

Maqedonci and Nawrat discuss defense capabilities and cooperation with the US in Berlin

Kosovo’s defense priorities and expanding cooperation with American partners were the focus of a meeting between Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci and Major General Christian Nawrat, Deputy Commander for Integration at U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF). They met on the sidelines of the Berlin Security Conference (BSC).

In a statement published on Facebook, Maqedonci said the meeting took place today. According to him, the discussion covered the Ministry of Defense’s four-year strategic plan, the development of a comprehensive defense system and a legislative initiative aimed at establishing a Defense Industry Zone.

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The minister noted that Nawrat is closely familiar with developments and progress in Kosovo’s defense capabilities, having served as Director of the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team (NALT) in Kosovo during 2024–2025.

Another issue that received particular attention during the discussion was the Republic of Kosovo’s commitment to joining the Adriatic Charter (A5). Maqedonci described this as an important step toward expanding regional cooperation and integration into Euro-Atlantic security structures.

At the close of the meeting, the minister emphasized the need for continued cooperation and coordination with partners to support the further development of defense capabilities and strengthen security in the region.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 22:17

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