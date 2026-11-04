Haxhiu receives Kosovo progress report from EU ambassador, discusses reforms

Haxhiu receives Kosovo progress report from EU ambassador, discusses reforms

Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo Albulena Haxhiu met with the European Union ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel. During the meeting, he presented her with the European Commission’s progress report on Kosovo, “Bota sot” reports.

The discussion focused on the report’s findings, the tasks facing the Assembly and the steps needed for Kosovo’s European integration.

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In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said they had discussed accelerating reforms and making progress in areas where the report identified setbacks. According to her, the Assembly’s return to work creates an opportunity for these reforms to gain new momentum.

Haxhiu said the meeting specifically addressed the Reform Agenda, the Growth Plan and meeting obligations within the deadlines. The discussion also covered consideration of Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union.

She expressed her willingness to strengthen cooperation between the Assembly and the EU Office, particularly in the legislative process and in overseeing the implementation of reforms. Haxhiu stressed that the path toward the EU requires continuous work, commitment and responsibility from all institutions. She said she was confident that cooperation and joint efforts could bring noticeable progress on the reforms the country and its citizens need.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 19:16

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