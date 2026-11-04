Students announce protest outside Education Ministry on Saturday, nationwide rallies to be held twice a week

The next nationwide student protest is scheduled for this Saturday, November 7, at 14:00, outside the Ministry of Education.

Organizers have announced a change in how the protests are organized after more than 150 days of uninterrupted demonstrations. Going forward, nationwide rallies will take place twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, at 14:00.

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According to the students’ statement, the government continues to ignore the public uprising’s demand for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation. They say autocracy has taken deep root in Albania and that they are prepared for a long struggle.

The students explain that the new phase aims to give the student network and its supporters the opportunity to participate as fully as possible in each protest. They want the rallies to have an intensity that cannot be ignored and are calling on students and supporters to join the upcoming protests.

The organizers say they will also support other citizen-led protests against the government whenever they take place. At the end of their statement, they stress that Albanians’ struggle for democracy continues and that autocracy will fall, just as the dictatorship did.