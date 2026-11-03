Balaj calls request to lend female officers’ caps to cadets a misunderstanding

Balaj calls request to lend female officers’ caps to cadets a misunderstanding

Kosovo Police Captain Fatmir Balaj has described as a misunderstanding a request for female police officers to hand over their uniform caps to be lent temporarily to the 63rd class of cadets until graduation.

Asked about the issue on the Debat Plus program, Balaj provided no further details and referred inquiries to the Kosovo Police Information Office.

Të lidhura

None found

“It is a misunderstanding. For anything you need to know, the police have a Media Office. Seek information there,” Balaj said.

An internal communication obtained by Vox Kosova shows that directors of police directorates and heads of police units had been asked to inform female officers that they were to hand over their caps.

Under the instructions, the caps were to be collected by the directorates and units, including regional offices, and then handed over to the Kosovo Police Logistics Directorate.

In another communication obtained by the outlet, officers in one police unit were informed that the caps would be lent to the 63rd class until the graduation ceremony was over and then returned to their owners.

News of the cap loans comes after the postponement of the cadets’ graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for October 30. The cadets have been informed that the ceremony will take place on November 6 because of a shortage of uniforms and necessary equipment.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:48

Tags: , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive