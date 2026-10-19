Kosovo Police announces temporary traffic disruptions during Montenegrin president’s visit

According to a notice from the Kosovo Police, short-term closures are expected on several road sections on October 19 during Jakov Milatović’s stay in the country, with traffic diverted to alternative routes, mainly in the Peja area.

Të lidhura None found

Kosovo police authorities announced that Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović is in Kosovo today, October 19, 2026, for an official visit. As a result, enhanced security measures will be implemented, including traffic management as his convoy passes.

The police statement said that the convoy will be permitted to travel along a designated route, starting from the Kullë–Pejë border crossing, while carrying out the activities planned in the official agenda in the Peja region.

For this reason, the police explained that, depending on requirements, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed on certain road sections along which the presidential convoy is expected to travel.

These restrictions will last only for short periods, while in some cases traffic may be diverted onto secondary roads.

The Kosovo Police appealed to citizens and all road users for understanding and urged them to follow the instructions of police officers throughout the visit.