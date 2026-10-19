Academician Ledi Shamku supports youth revolt: In Bologna, we protected students and kept police out

Academician Ledi Shamku Shkreli has expressed support for the student protests in Albania, citing an episode from the University of Bologna in Italy, where, according to her, faculty stood in solidarity with protesters and did not allow police to enter university premises.

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“All my most prominent colleagues at the University of Bologna, the oldest university in the world, today among the best in the world and the best in Italy, all proudly declare themselves Antifascists, or simply Antifa.

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