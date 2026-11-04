Ambassador Eric Wendt: U.S. has invested more than $40 million in Albania’s cybersecurity

Ambassador Eric Wendt: U.S. has invested more than $40 million in Albania’s cybersecurity

The United States has invested more than $40 million to strengthen Albania’s cyber defenses and protect its digital infrastructure against threats sponsored by foreign governments.

U.S. Ambassador Eric Wendt announced the figure at Albania’s National Cybersecurity Conference. He praised the country’s progress in strengthening its digital resilience and emphasized the importance of cooperation between Albania and the United States in addressing cyber threats.

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The conference also highlighted efforts to train the next generation of cybersecurity specialists through joint training programs, including CyberNext.

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana said the investment and partnership aim to strengthen Albania’s defensive capabilities, as well as the security of digital infrastructure in the United States and NATO allied countries. According to the embassy’s statement, Albania’s progress and the training of new experts are part of a joint effort to build stronger, more secure digital infrastructure.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:46

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