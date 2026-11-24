Initial hearing against Jeton Sylaj over threat against Arlinda Zekaj scheduled for today in Peja

The Basic Court in Peja has scheduled an initial hearing for today, November 24, in the case against Jeton Sylaj, who is accused of threatening Arlinda Zekaj, now deceased.

The hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. It was initially scheduled for November 12 but did not take place.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Court’s earlier announcement, the preliminary hearing was postponed at the request of Besnik Berisha, the lawyer and authorized representative of the injured party, who had said he could not attend.

After hearing the positions of the parties present, the Court granted the request for a postponement.

Sylaj is accused of the criminal offense of “Threat,” as defined in Article 181, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

Today’s hearing is scheduled to take place at the Basic Court in Peja.