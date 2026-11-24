Osmani: Handling the Special Court Law in Parliament could harm the appeal in The Hague

Former Kosovo president and LDK MP Vjosa Osmani warned that the way the Law on the Specialist Chambers is handled in Parliament could negatively affect the appeal process in The Hague for four former KLA leaders.

In an interview with Ekonomia Online, Osmani urged MPs not to mix politics into the matter. She said the prosecution could, unfortunately, interpret the parliamentary process as an aggravating circumstance for the convicted men.

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According to Osmani, the law has been approved, withdrawn, brought back and placed on the agenda several times, leaving even MPs unclear about the intentions of its sponsors and the government. She said these repeated moves have needlessly undermined public trust, as well as the appeal process.

“Parliament must not become a courtroom”

Osmani said institutions should focus on providing legal assistance to the defense teams and on diplomacy to safeguard the historical truth about the war. She criticized institutions for failing in recent months to make statements on international platforms about the KLA’s war and Serbia’s crimes, while, she said, Belgrade continues trying to rewrite history.

She recalled that Hashim Thaçi’s lawyer had publicly said Kosovo’s institutions had done everything they could financially. Osmani also referred to Parliament’s resolution calling for support for the appeal proceedings.

Regarding Jakup Krasniqi’s recent visit to Kosovo, Osmani wished his wife good health and expressed regret that not all family members had been able to visit him. She called for the highest European human rights standards to be applied to the convicted men, including the possibility of more frequent family visits. Osmani dismissed suspicions that Krasniqi might evade justice and recalled that all four former leaders surrendered voluntarily in 2020.

Dialogue: Kosovo should not proceed without Serbia implementing the agreements

Speaking about dialogue with Serbia, Osmani said Kosovo had implemented the agreements almost fully, while Serbia had failed to fulfill more than two-thirds of them. She said there was no reason for Kosovo to meet its obligations, including the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities, while Belgrade was not implementing even the agreements of a humanitarian nature. She cited the surrender of Milan Radoičić as one of Kosovo’s conditions.

Osmani said change should be expected from the European Union, not Serbia. In her view, the EU should not open new negotiating chapters for Serbia while the agreements reached with Kosovo remain unimplemented.

Osmani’s remarks came after the four-week deadline to reconsider the law, which had been returned by President Justina Shiroka-Pula, expired. Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the PDK have announced that a new legislative initiative will be put forward this week. The deadline for submitting notices of appeal in The Hague expires on November 27.