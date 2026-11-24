Gisèle Pelicot, known internationally for her stance against sexual violence, has faced another distressing ordeal. Intimate photographs of her, taken without her knowledge or consent by her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, were sent to several media outlets as part of a book promotion campaign.

The 73-year-old reacted angrily to the use of the images, saying she was shocked and hurt by the exposure of material related to the most private part of her life.

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“I am deeply shocked that images from the most intimate part of my private life are being exposed and exploited for commercial purposes. I refuse to let my intimacy be turned into an advertising tool,” she told French television channel BFMTV.

The controversy concerns publishing house Tinbad, which is alleged to have sent the photographs to journalists to promote the book “Emprises, les impasses d’une success story,” written by author and psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. The work examines control and psychological manipulation and includes a chapter on the Pelicot case.

The book has also sparked reactions over how it addresses the status of victims in cases like this. Pelicot has said she will use all legal means available to her against the publisher and the author.

“Once again, I find myself humiliated, exposed and hurt. As if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough,” she said.

Her lawyers have described the use of the photographs as another form of violence, noting that they were exploited for commercial gain without the permission of the person depicted.

Tinbad has issued a public apology and called the incident an inappropriate mistake in its communications strategy. The publisher denied sending images of rapes or pornographic videos, but did not deny distributing the intimate photographs. According to its statement, the book will not be reprinted beyond the 280 copies already in circulation.

Sabine Prokhoris said responsibility for the promotional campaign lay entirely with the publishing house, distancing herself from the method used.

Pelicot became a symbol of the fight against sexual violence after her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was exposed for his crimes. For nearly a decade, he had drugged and sexually abused her, and invited dozens of other men to rape her while she was unconscious.

At the 2024 trial, Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while 50 other men were found guilty of various sexual offenses. Gisèle Pelicot refused to have the trial held behind closed doors and waived her anonymity, choosing to make her story public. Her decision became a powerful message against sexual violence.

She is now preparing to pursue another legal case over the unauthorized use of her intimate photographs.