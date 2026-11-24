Four people arrested in Tirana for carrying firearms in an armored car, including two military personnel and a Republican Guard employee

Four people have been arrested by Tirana police after they were caught carrying firearms in an armored vehicle. Among those arrested are two military personnel and an employee of the Republican Guard.

Police said the operation was carried out by “Eagle” forces. During a search of an Audi carrying four people, officers found a pistol hidden in a black bag in the rear of the car.

Të lidhura None found

A second pistol was found during a body search of the driver, 40-year-old E. R., an employee of the Republican Guard.

After initial investigative procedures, E. R., 40, an employee of the Republican Guard; I. Sh., 28; L. M., 42, a member of the military; and E. S., 46, a member of the military, were arrested.

In addition to the firearm found in the vehicle, police seized a beacon similar to those used by police officers, which is suspected to have been carried by 28-year-old I. Sh.

Meanwhile, the Police Oversight Agency (AMP) is conducting checks on the pistol found on the Republican Guard employee.

The four people are accused of the criminal offense of “Unlicensed possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition.”

Statement:

Four citizens arrested for carrying firearms in a vehicle, including two military personnel and an employee of the Republican Guard.

Officers from the “Eagle” Special Force of the Tirana Local Police Directorate, working with Police Station No. 1, spotted an Audi carrying four people during checks near the “Arena Kombëtare” stadium.

During a search of the armored vehicle, a pistol was found in a black bag placed in the rear of the car.

A pistol was also found during a body search of the driver, E. R., 40, an employee of the Republican Guard.

Following initial procedural actions, E. R., 40, an employee of the Republican Guard; I. Sh., 28; L. M., 42, a member of the military; and E. S., 46, a member of the military, were arrested in flagrante delicto for the criminal offense of “Unlicensed possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition.”

The firearm found in the vehicle was seized as material evidence, along with a police-style beacon suspected of being carried by I. Sh. Meanwhile, the Police Oversight Agency (AMP) is conducting checks on the firearm found during the body search of the Republican Guard employee.

Investigations are continuing to fully document the circumstances of the case and determine the legal responsibility of each individual.

The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.