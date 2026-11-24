Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Barcelona will hold a key meeting on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Madrid court. Both parties have been summoned to a conciliation hearing in Courtrooms 1 and 2 after the Blaugrana board publicly denounced the Real Madrid president over his harsh statements concerning the “Negreira case.”

The legal dispute began on May 12 during a news conference and escalated the following day in a televised interview with La Sexta. In those public appearances, Florentino called the case “the biggest scandal in the history of football,” accused the Catalan club of alleged corruption, and claimed that referees had enriched themselves and favored the Blaugrana side.

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During his media appearances that day, the Real Madrid president took a strong stance: “This is a corruption case without precedent in the history of world football,” he said, adding that “Barça always benefits, but there are other teams that have also been harmed” and that “we cannot allow the most important football competition to remain under suspicion of paid corruption for more than 20 years.”

Along the same lines, he concluded: “I have won seven Champions Leagues and seven La Liga titles. I could have won 14 La Liga titles, but the others were stolen from me.”

Just a few hours later, on television, he intensified his criticism of the referees’ association, speaking of “systemic corruption” and stating that “the same referees keep doing the same things, openly.” He also claimed, “This season, 16 or 18 points have been stolen from us,” and concluded: “I didn’t come here for referees to enrich themselves with Barcelona’s money.”

In response, Joan Laporta and Barcelona’s legal team filed a request for conciliation on June 12, as a preliminary step before filing a criminal defamation lawsuit. The Catalan club is demanding that Florentino Perez publicly retract his statements, which it considers false and damaging to the institution’s reputation.

The process is intended to allow the parties to reach an agreement before criminal proceedings begin. If there is no apology or correction that satisfies Barça, the club has already warned that it will proceed with a criminal lawsuit against the Real Madrid executive, who is not required to appear in person and may send his legal representatives.