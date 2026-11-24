Denmark’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of a housing association that had terminated 91 rental contracts to prevent its housing complex from being classified as a “hard ghetto.”

The ruling confirms a position consistent with Copenhagen’s tough immigration policy, which aims to promote integration. However, a senior European Union court said last year that enforcing the law could constitute discrimination.

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Danish legislation provides for the redevelopment and renovation of social housing complexes, as well as changes to their social composition, when they have a high concentration of foreign residents. By 2030, 60 percent of the apartments must be rented at market rates to residents classified as “Western.”

In this case, the Supreme Court upheld a 2022 ruling by a lower court against seven tenants who had challenged their eviction from the housing complex in Nøjsomhed, in Helsingør, north of Copenhagen.

The court reasoned that the law is not discriminatory in its treatment of “immigrants and their descendants from non-Western countries,” because the criterion is not directly linked to ethnicity. In its ruling last year, the EU court focused on this point and argued that the law would be discriminatory if its criteria were based on race, leaving the final decision to national courts.

“The Supreme Court notes that applying this legal criterion divides people into two groups [immigrants and descendants from non-Western countries, and everyone else]. Both groups include a very wide range of ethnic backgrounds and, at the same time, people of the same ethnic background may be found in both groups,” the Danish ruling states.

According to tenants’ associations, implementing the legal requirements nationwide will require the relocation of around 11,000 people.

The housing association involved in the case said in a written statement that it was aware of the consequences the evictions would have for residents. It added that it had taken steps to help them find other homes.

Danish Housing Minister Jacob Mark welcomed the ruling, saying it “strengthens security, social cohesion and integration.”

Denmark’s role as a pioneer in imposing tougher immigration rules has made the country a model for several European Union states. Denmark was also one of five countries that announced last week they intended to establish a center in Rwanda to which asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected would be deported.

According to Statistics Denmark’s definition, the category of “non-Western” countries includes all states except the 27 European Union member states and Andorra, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the United States and the Vatican.