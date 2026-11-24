The financial scandal that has rocked Paraguay has taken a new turn. Authorities have arrested Francisco Peña, the brother of former President Santiago Peña, as part of an investigation into the collapse of Ueno Bank and suspicions of a money-laundering scheme.

International media report that the arrest was ordered by the Attorney General’s Office after investigators suspected that Francisco Peña and his wife, Rocío Caballero, were involved in a suspicious property transaction worth around $3 million.

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Francisco Peña was arrested on November 23 in the capital, Asunción. Law enforcement officers detained him as he was leaving his home in the Los Laureles neighborhood. After remaining inside the house for about two hours, he turned himself in to the authorities. According to prosecutors’ line of inquiry, the couple is suspected of using the company PEAR S.R.L. to buy a 1,184-hectare property in the department of Paraguarí, valued at approximately $3 million.

Investigators are examining whether the purchase was made in the name of and on behalf of former President Santiago Peña, and whether the company was used to conceal the transaction’s true ownership. Another aspect under investigation concerns how the property was financed. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the loan installments may not have been paid from PEAR S.R.L.’s income, but by companies linked to Grupo Vázquez, the group that controls Ueno Bank.

Authorities are reviewing documents and bank transfers to determine the source of the money and whether business operations were used to justify the movement of funds. Meanwhile, the Ueno Bank crisis has raised deep concern about Paraguay’s financial system.

The new president of the Central Bank has warned that the damage the financial institution’s collapse could cause to the banking system and the country’s productive economy could reach $1 billion. The Central Bank intervened in Ueno Bank after the institution’s financial indicators declined, while senior bank executives have also been included in the investigation.

The case has caused major political and financial repercussions in the country, while former President Santiago Peña is also facing investigations over suspected involvement in the financial matter. The investigation is continuing to clarify the roles of those involved and determine whether the suspected transactions were used for money laundering and illicit gains. So far, the Attorney General’s Office’s allegations remain part of an ongoing investigation and do not constitute a final finding of guilt.