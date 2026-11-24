A vehicle packed with explosives detonated near the headquarters of the governor of the Meta department in the Colombian city of Villavicencio. At least 12 people were injured, and significant property damage was reported.

The explosion occurred on Monday at around 9:30 p.m., near Los Libertadores Square in the city center. The blast destroyed facades, shattered windows, damaged cars and scattered debris across the area.

Të lidhura None found

Local media reported that the shock wave spread over a radius of approximately 500 meters. A restaurant was completely destroyed, while two businesses and several vehicles sustained serious damage.

The injured were taken to the city’s hospitals for treatment. Initial reports said most of them were security personnel near the regional administration building. Colombia’s president, Abelardo de la Espriella, confirmed the attack on social media, condemned it and vowed that those responsible would be punished.

De la Espriella described the incident as linked to narcoterrorism and said criminal groups were trying to intimidate institutions in an effort to force the government to halt operations against them.

The president said the government would not negotiate under the pressure of violence and that the perpetrators would be prosecuted. Meta Governor Rafaela Cortés also said authorities would identify those who organized and carried out the attack.

Police, the military, firefighters and explosives experts arrived at the scene. Authorities cordoned off the area and began investigating to determine the composition of the explosive device and the identity of those responsible. So far, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion in Villavicencio occurred during a period of heightened security tensions in Colombia. Just hours earlier, another drone attack had been reported in the city of Cúcuta, near the border with Venezuela. The incident has heightened concerns about escalating violence by armed groups, as authorities continue investigating to establish the full details of the attack.