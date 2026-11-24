Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that Parliament is expected to pass a special law allowing young married couples to buy homes at a 20 percent discount. He said construction companies would not receive subsidies, as they have already made sufficient profits selling homes for 3,000 euros per square meter.

Mickoski explained that work on drafting the law has begun and that a meeting on the issue was held with members of his cabinet, as well as the deputy prime minister and the transport minister. In an interview on Telma television’s “Top Tema” program, he said the measure is likely to be approved through a special law in Parliament.

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According to the prime minister, companies will be required to make at least 10 percent of their residential floor space available. Young couples will receive a 20 percent discount, while companies that fail to meet this requirement will not be able to obtain a building permit.

He said the law will specify how the price is calculated: last year’s price in the relevant cadastral municipality will be used as the basis, and an average will be calculated, to which the discount will then be applied. Mickoski said the legal details and a reference rate for implementing regulations will also be set.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Mickoski said its position had changed. He said that until yesterday the opposition had accused the government of protecting construction companies, whereas now it claims their profits are being undermined. He added that he often hears these messages from media outlets close to the opposition and prefers not to comment further.

Asked whether companies could be subsidized to lower prices, the prime minister said this was unnecessary. He noted that companies in Skopje had made sufficient profits at prices of 3,000 euros per square meter.