In Peja, Chief State Prosecutor calls for vigilance in domestic violence cases

Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi paid an official visit today to the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief State Prosecutor Bahri Hyseni; Ersan Qavolli, a prosecutor in the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor and National Coordinator for Domestic Violence Cases; and Sami Istrefi, Director General of the Secretariat of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council.

At a meeting with prosecutors, Gashi called for every criminal case to be handled with seriousness, responsibility and sensitivity. He urged them to assess the nature, gravity and risk posed by each offense and take the necessary procedural steps.

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Domestic violence cases received particular attention. The Chief State Prosecutor called for vigilance, care and institutional professionalism in every case. He stressed the need to assess risks, respond promptly and effectively protect victims’ rights, in accordance with applicable law and international human rights standards.

Gashi also briefed prosecutors on mechanisms established within the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor to improve the quality of work in the State Prosecutor’s institution and protect prosecutors’ integrity and dignity. He also informed them of the appointment of supervising prosecutors at prosecution offices across the country, including the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja.

Acting Chief Prosecutor Valbona Haxhosaj and the prosecutors, in turn, briefed the Chief State Prosecutor on the office’s overall situation, caseload, challenges and other matters related to its operation.