In Peja, Chief State Prosecutor calls for vigilance in domestic violence cases

In Peja, Chief State Prosecutor calls for vigilance in domestic violence cases

Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi paid an official visit today to the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief State Prosecutor Bahri Hyseni; Ersan Qavolli, a prosecutor in the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor and National Coordinator for Domestic Violence Cases; and Sami Istrefi, Director General of the Secretariat of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council.

At a meeting with prosecutors, Gashi called for every criminal case to be handled with seriousness, responsibility and sensitivity. He urged them to assess the nature, gravity and risk posed by each offense and take the necessary procedural steps.

Të lidhura

None found

Domestic violence cases received particular attention. The Chief State Prosecutor called for vigilance, care and institutional professionalism in every case. He stressed the need to assess risks, respond promptly and effectively protect victims’ rights, in accordance with applicable law and international human rights standards.

Gashi also briefed prosecutors on mechanisms established within the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor to improve the quality of work in the State Prosecutor’s institution and protect prosecutors’ integrity and dignity. He also informed them of the appointment of supervising prosecutors at prosecution offices across the country, including the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja.

Acting Chief Prosecutor Valbona Haxhosaj and the prosecutors, in turn, briefed the Chief State Prosecutor on the office’s overall situation, caseload, challenges and other matters related to its operation.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 15:30

Tags: , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive