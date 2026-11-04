Three minors witnessed the incident”: What is said to have happened at the police station before Arlinda’s murder?

The murder of Alinda Zekaj in Vitomirica, Peja, on the evening of October 25 remains a grave case with unanswered questions. Her brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, is suspected of killing her.

Although the suspect was arrested several days after the crime and is in pretrial detention, public attention remains focused on the circumstances leading up to the killing.

Të lidhura None found

Journalist Vullnet Krasniqi has raised questions about what may have happened at the police station in Peja before the murder, particularly the communications between those involved.

“The main question that needs answering is what happened that night at the Peja police station. When I went there, the first thing they told me was: ‘Vullnet, you have no idea what happened here, inside the police station.’ According to information from Besnik Berisha, the family’s lawyer, Jeton was there with his brother and is suspected of having informed Albert: ‘Arlinda is coming to you; they’ve detained Jeton.’ This raises the question of how news of the murder emerged and what role the phone played. There are strong suspicions that Jeton had access to a phone inside the station and may have seen the murder. It is unclear why he was allowed to keep his phone,” Krasniqi said.

The journalist also questioned the fact that, according to him, no call was made to the 192 emergency number to report the murder. He said this calls for an explanation of how police learned of the crime.

“Footage from the station’s security cameras should be compared with the family’s footage. These suspicions are expected to be clarified soon. If it turns out that Kosovo Police went to the scene after being notified by a third party and that Jeton had access to a phone, it would be a major scandal,” Krasniqi said.

Meanwhile, journalist Qëndresa Tërshani said a decision by the court in Peja, issued two or three days after the murder, mentions eyewitnesses who had not yet been questioned by investigators.

“A few days after Albert Sylaj surrendered, it is suspected that he intended to meet with the family to tell them what to say. Their status could also change during questioning; people who are now witnesses could become suspects. So this is not final,” Tërshani said.

According to the court file, three people were present and directly witnessed the murder.

“The file mentions the defendant’s mother, Albert’s daughter and son, the victim’s son—those three minors—as well as Albert’s wife and brother, Driton. According to the court document, the three children are witnesses and saw the murder: Albert’s two children and Arlinda’s son,” the journalist said.

Tërshani also described what the file says about the moments of the attack: “Arlinda entered the bedroom. Albert followed her with an axe; she positioned herself behind the door to protect herself, but he struck her several times on different parts of her body, including vital areas.”