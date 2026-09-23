House arrest for Vlora Hyseni, PD deputy: The biggest scandal in 36 years

Democratic deputy Gent Strazimiri commented on the investigation into Vlora Hyseni, who was dismissed from her post as head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) a day earlier, after being suspended and placed under house arrest for leaking investigative secrets and supporting the perpetrator of a crime.

Të lidhura

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During the meeting of the Laws Committee, as he took the floor, Strazimiri stressed that the head of the secret service was caught giving state secrets to a person with whom she had a romantic relationship, referring to Ergys Agasi, as she is suspected of helping the fugitive businessman with secret information.

“For 36 years we could hardly wait for the prosecution to arrest the director of SHISH, who for sentimental reasons, in places where she shouldn’t have been, gave her lover state secrets. If we were eagerly awaiting this news that the state is finally functioning, that at last we have a secret service director who was selling state secrets to the shadows, this is big news. We must discuss it.

A scandal in 36 years and it shows the degeneration of state institutions. This state has not existed for 15 years, it didn’t fall yesterday. It has been thrown in our face that the state does not exist, it is in the hands of crime. The prosecution caught the head of the secret service trading state secrets in a frenzy of lust,” he said.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:10

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