Christa Pike could become the first woman executed in Tennessee in two centuries

Authorities in the U.S. state of Tennessee have set September 30 as the execution date for Christa Pike, although requests have been made to delay the process. If the sentence is carried out, Pike would mark a historic precedent as the first woman to undergo capital punishment in this state in more than 200 years, international media report.

Të lidhura None found

The death sentence for Christa Pike came as a result of the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in 1995. At the time of the crime, Pike was just 18 years old, becoming the youngest woman in U.S. history to receive this maximum sentence.

Records show that Pike, along with two other people, lured Slemmer to a wooded area in Knoxville, where they physically assaulted her and stabbed her multiple times.

At present, Pike’s defense team has appealed to Governor Bill Lee to commute the execution to life imprisonment. In the clemency documents, her lawyers highlight her past filled with sexual abuse and violence during her formative years, as well as the severe mental disorders stemming from these traumas.

According to the lawyers’ petition, the crime committed at age 18 should be judged in the context of a childhood destroyed by rape, sexual exploitation, and lack of parental care.

Attorney Kelly Gleason stressed that the governor now has the opportunity to correct what she calls a failure of the system, which failed to protect Pike when she was a minor.

The request to halt the execution has also drawn support from other activist groups. The organization ‘Mercy for Christa’ argues that life imprisonment would be a proportionate punishment, considering the severe physical and mental harm Pike suffered as a result of abuse at a young age.

According to the schedule, Christa Pike is set to receive the lethal injection on September 30. Her fate now lies in the hands of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who will decide on the clemency request.