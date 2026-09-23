Two persons arrested in Strumica and 680 kilograms of plants confiscated after discovery of illegal cannabis plantations

Two persons, Z.M. (34) and A.T.G. (30), both from the Municipality of Novo Selo, have been criminally charged by the Strumica Police Department (SPB Strumica) with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Strumica, on reasonable suspicion of having committed the criminal offense “unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors,” under Article 215 of the Criminal Code.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Ministry of Interior, after a prior agreement between them, the suspects had chosen a secluded part of a plot in the place called “Matnik,” in the area of the village of Sekirnik, outskirts of Strumica, where they had worked the soil, planted and cultivated cannabis plant stalks.

By court order, police officers from SPB Strumica carried out operational actions and special investigative measures, with technical support from officers of the Regional Center for Border Affairs – East. During these actions, evidence was secured implicating the suspects in the cultivation of planted cannabis stalks, after which they were deprived of their liberty and held at the Strumica Police Station.

During the official interview, they admitted that they first obtained cannabis plant seeds, then worked the land and created an illegal “plantation,” where in May 2026 they planted the seeds and cultivated the plants for the purpose of producing marijuana.

Several stalks of varying heights were seized from the charged individuals, the total weight of which amounts to about 680 kilograms. After the criminal complaint was filed, Z.M. and A.T.G. were brought before the preliminary proceedings judge at the Basic Court in Strumica, the Ministry of Interior announced.