The plan to stab teacher at Italian school: 14-year-old organized attack via Telegram and hid weapon in toilets

A dangerous incident was avoided at the “Nicotera-Costabile” school in Lamezia Terme, Italy, after a 14-year-old student is suspected of intending to attack the Italian language teacher with a knife.

Të lidhura

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The Carabinieri forces managed to uncover the plan by monitoring conversations in a Telegram group, where the teenager had coordinated every detail of the attack. The timely intervention of the authorities made it possible to prevent the incident.

The bladed weapon had been hidden by the minor in the school’s toilets. During a subsequent search of his home, the Carabinieri seized his mobile phone and the clothes he had displayed in photos posted on social media platforms.

The case is being handled with strict confidentiality measures by the investigators, but the initial data were published by the newspaper “Gazzetta del Sud”.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspected cause of this attempt is linked to the fact that the student had repeated the previous year and could not accept this decision. It is thought that this situation pushed him towards organizing the attack.

This episode occurs a short time after another shocking case in the Italian capital, where teacher Isabella Marsilio was wounded with a knife by a 13-year-old student in Rome.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 12:25

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