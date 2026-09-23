Kurti calls for Camp Bondsteel to become a permanent U.S. base

During his visit to New York, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with U.S. Congressman George Latimer to discuss the current situation in the country, the partnership with the United States, and regional security issues.

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In a statement on Facebook, Kurti announced that the conversation focused on economic progress, advancements in the security sector, and the consolidation of Kosovo’s international position.

A key point of the discussion was the request to transform Camp Bondsteel into a permanent American military installation. “I reaffirmed our position that Camp ‘Bondsteel’ should become a permanent military base of the United States, in service of peace, stability, and long-term security in the region,” the prime minister declared.

The sides also addressed the issue of persons forcibly disappeared during the recent conflict in Kosovo, including the matter of mass graves and the necessity of access to Serbia’s archives. Kurti stressed the importance of disclosing documents and bringing those responsible for committed crimes to justice.

The meeting also raised concerns about the situation of Albanians in the Presevo Valley, with particular emphasis on the phenomenon of discrimination and the violation of their fundamental rights.

As part of efforts toward justice, Kurti also brought attention to the case of the attack in Banjska. “On the eve of the third anniversary of the paramilitary terrorist act in Banjska, we raised again the issue of Milan Radoicic and the imperative need for him and others responsible to appear before the justice authorities in the Republic of Kosovo,” he stated.

The prime minister concluded his message with high praise for the alliance with the United States. He expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering friendship and the strong bipartisan support that Kosovo has in the U.S. Congress.