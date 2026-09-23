Defense cooperation with America, Maqedonci shows photos from M2M session

Today, Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci emphasized that the annual M2M meeting held in Kosovo once again reinforced the strong cooperation in the field of defense with the United States of America, as well as the essential contribution of the Iowa National Guard.

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Through a post on the social network Facebook, Maqedonci shared images from this activity with his followers.

“The annual M2M meeting in Kosovo once again demonstrated the strength of our defense partnership with the USA and the great weight of the Iowa National Guard’s engagement,” he stated in the announcement.

“Together, we are forming a Force that is more prepared, professional, modern and capable of operating closely with allies. Our goal remains clear: to turn common objectives into tangible achievements and take this coordination to a higher level,” the minister’s statement concluded.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 12:27

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