Rama is the architect who gives power to leaders/ Ina Zhupa after the arrest of Vlora Hyseni: national security in question

The arrest of Vlora Hyseni, director of the State Intelligence Service, has caused strong concerns across the political spectrum regarding national security and the proper functioning of security institutions.

Të lidhura

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During the meeting of the Committee on Culture, Diaspora and Tourism, chairwoman Ina Zhupa focused on the latest developments emerging from SPAK investigations, highlighting problems with the State Police, the manipulation or destruction of evidence, as well as access to sensitive data and classified documents.

Zhupa stressed that these developments must not be minimized as mere portal news or treated as if nothing had happened.

According to her, the involvement in investigations of structures responsible for order, security and information raises serious doubts about the functioning of institutions and the safety of citizens.

Zhupa placed political responsibility on Prime Minister Edi Rama, arguing that he is the person who appoints and gives authority to the leaders of these institutions.

In conclusion, the committee chairwoman called for a break from the current government and the formation of a transitional government, with the aim of restoring institutional normalcy and citizens’ trust in the state.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 12:26

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