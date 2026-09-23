Toshkovski: Macedonia must focus on tangible achievements and authentic implementation of European norms

Pançe Toshkovski, the Minister of Internal Affairs, participated today in the 75th session of the National Convention for the European Union in Macedonia (NCEU-MK) dialogue, where he stressed the need for the country to abandon empty promises and orient itself toward measurable results and genuine application of European principles.

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He underscored that commitment on the path of European integration must be proven through clear actions, deep reforms, and by example set personally.

“I think the moment has come for Macedonia, beyond declarations that we are engaged in the integration process and aim for membership in the European family, to begin with small steps working on those values we preach,” Toshkovski said during his speech.

He insisted that the burden of reforms does not rest exclusively on the shoulders of the Government, but is an obligation of all institutions and factors of society, starting from the judicial system and the prosecution, to local government, civil organizations, and the citizens themselves.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the ideals of justice, equality, the rule of law, and reciprocity must be applied uniformly for everyone and without exceptions.

“Just as they apply to others, these principles must also apply to us,” the minister declared, adding that the ultimate goal of the reforms remains improving the quality of life for all citizens of the country./Telegrafi/