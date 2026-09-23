House arrest for SHISH chief, PD deputy: Vlora Hyseni gave state secrets to her lover, the biggest scandal in 36 years

Democratic Party MP Gent Strazimiri commented on the investigation of Vlora Hyseni, who was dismissed a day earlier from her post as head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) after being suspended and placed under house arrest for leaking investigative secrets and aiding a criminal offender.

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During the Laws Committee meeting, as he took the floor, Strazimiri stressed that the head of the secret service was caught giving state secrets to a person with whom she had a romantic relationship, referring to Ergys Agasi, as she is suspected of helping the fugitive businessman with secret information.

“In 36 years we could hardly wait for the prosecution to arrest the SHISH director, who for sentimental reasons, in some places where she shouldn’t have been, gave state secrets to her lover. If we could hardly wait for this news that the state is finally functioning, that at last we had a secret service director selling state secrets to the shadows, that is big news. We must discuss it.

A scandal in 36 years, and it shows the degeneration of state institutions. This state hasn’t existed for 15 years, it didn’t fall yesterday. It has hit us in the face that the state doesn’t exist, it’s in the hands of crime. The prosecution caught the head of the secret service trading state secrets in a frenzy of lust,” he said.