High school and university students in front of the Ministry of Education, young people: They are stealing our future

For the seventh consecutive day, high school and university students have gathered in front of the Ministry of Education, continuing their protests with a call for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

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The young people have once again taken to the streets to oppose the government, while during the gathering one of the protesters declared that their “future is being stolen.” He also accused law enforcement of using violence against protesters.

Today’s protest follows gatherings held in recent days, which have been accompanied by tensions and clashes between the police and young people.