Attempts to take his phone / Head of Public Order argues with journalist Stafa! What are you filming for? (VIDEO)

Kongres Metushi, head of Public Order at the Tirana Police, attacked News24 journalist Osman Stafa, preventing him from doing his job.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Skanderbeg Square.

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The officer attempted to take the journalist’s phone as he was filming a moment when police stopped a group of young people who were standing in the square.

“Why are you filming?! You’ve been filming us the whole time!” the police officer told Stafa.

“Are you a gangster? I’ll film whatever I want,” the journalist replied.