Tension at student protest in Vlorë/ Police enter the auditoriums of “Ismail Qemali” University and line up at the Faculty of Technical and Natural Sciences

The student protest in Vlorë took place amid tensions after police officers entered the auditoriums of “Ismail Qemali” University, causing fear and terror among the young people.

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Students in Vlorë have joined the wave of protests taking place in various cities across the country as a sign of dissatisfaction.

The intervention by police forces inside the university premises accompanied the situation, while officers also formed a cordon at the entrance to the Faculty of Technical and Natural Sciences.

This development has raised concerns about how the protest is being conducted at the higher education institution.