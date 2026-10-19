Hearing on attack on the Iber-Lepenc Canal postponed due to prosecutor’s absence as judge retires

The court hearing against three people accused of the attack on the Iber-Lepenc Canal did not take place because the prosecutor in the case, Bekim Kodraliu, was absent. His colleague, Armend Zeneli, attended the hearing instead.

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Prosecutor Zeneli explained that Kodraliu had faced an emergency and was unable to appear, and therefore requested that the hearing be scheduled for another day.

“The prosecutor had an emergency. I propose that today’s hearing be adjourned and postponed to another date,” he declared.

The defendants’ lawyers opposed the prosecution’s request. Nevertheless, Vesel Ismaili, presiding over the trial panel, approved Prosecutor Zeneli’s proposal.

The date of the next hearing was not set. The reason is that Judge Ismaili will retire on November 10 and, as a result, will no longer be able to continue performing his professional duties.

“After deliberation, the trial panel issues a ruling: the prosecutor’s proposal is approved. Today’s hearing is adjourned and is scheduled for an indefinite date. The reason why no deadline has been set is that on November 10 I will end my career and retire. You will be notified in due course of the scheduling,” Ismaili said.