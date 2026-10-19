MAFRD announces the start of farmers’ payments for 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development (MAFRD), through the Agency for Agricultural Development (AAD), has announced that a total of 33,460 applications from farmers have been registered under the 2026 Direct Payments Scheme.

The administrative verification process for the applications, along with field inspections of agricultural areas, has now been completed.

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The delivery of decisions and the execution of payments for agricultural land are expected to begin this week. At the same time, the lists of beneficiaries will also be made public. Once this process is completed, payments under the other support schemes will follow.

Support for farmers who have cultivated wheat will cover the areas planted, artificial fertilizer and fuel costs, in accordance with the rates and amounts applied in previous years.