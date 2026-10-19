MAFRD announces the start of farmers’ payments for 2026

MAFRD announces the start of farmers’ payments for 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development (MAFRD), through the Agency for Agricultural Development (AAD), has announced that a total of 33,460 applications from farmers have been registered under the 2026 Direct Payments Scheme.

The administrative verification process for the applications, along with field inspections of agricultural areas, has now been completed.

Të lidhura

None found

The delivery of decisions and the execution of payments for agricultural land are expected to begin this week. At the same time, the lists of beneficiaries will also be made public. Once this process is completed, payments under the other support schemes will follow.

Support for farmers who have cultivated wheat will cover the areas planted, artificial fertilizer and fuel costs, in accordance with the rates and amounts applied in previous years.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 16:27

Tags: , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients