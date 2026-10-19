Kamberi: Serbian politics still hopes to regain control over Kosovo

Kamberi: Serbian politics still hopes to regain control over Kosovo

Shaip Kamberi, head of the Albanian list in the Presheva Valley, has criticized Serbia’s political class, saying it continues to keep alive unrealistic hopes of regaining control over Kosovo.

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During an interview on Klan Kosovo’s “Info Magazine” program, Kamberi said that Serbian politics continues to be guided by medieval myths and a colonialist dream. According to him, instead of working to build good relations with Kosovo and the Albanians in the Presheva Valley, it remains tied to these concepts, KosovaPress reports.

“Their colonialist dream continues, along with the imagined hope of regaining control over Kosovo, since, according to them, they have lost it. All of this is accompanied by a policy in which medieval myths continue to dominate,” Kamberi said.

He stressed that, so far, no political force in Serbia has drafted a genuine strategy for improving relations with Kosovo and the Albanians.

“So far, no political class in Serbia has had the necessary vision to think strategically and create an approach that would first calm relations with Kosovo, improve relations with the Albanians in the Presheva Valley, and build better ties,” he said.

According to Kamberi, Serbian politics continues to be blocked by the past and has failed to shape an approach that would help normalize relations in the region.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 16:26

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