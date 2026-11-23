DUI demands answers over scholarships: only 80 of 817 went to Albanian students, VLEN and Driton Sulejmani held responsible

The results of the scholarship competition for the 2026/2027 school year show that Albanian students make up a very small share of the recipients. According to a statement issued today by DUI, this raises concerns about the Ministry of Education and Science’s management of education and its efforts to guarantee equal opportunities.

Of the 817 scholarships awarded in total, 80 went to Albanian students, accounting for less than 10 percent of recipients.

Të lidhura None found

DUI points out that representation is even lower in some categories. None of the 50 scholarships for talented students went to an Albanian student. In the category for talented artists, meanwhile, only four Albanian students received scholarships out of 150 awarded.

The party is calling on the Ministry of Education and Science and Deputy Minister Driton Sulejmani to publicly explain how equal treatment was ensured and whether the criteria, procedures and results were reviewed by ethnic affiliation.

According to DUI, VLEN cannot limit itself to holding government posts and making statements about representation when concrete results in education require transparency and accountability.

Scholarships, DUI stresses, are opportunities, not privileges, and should therefore be awarded on a fair and equal basis. Albanian students have the same right to benefit from institutional support, and results that raise suspicions of inequality must be fully explained.

DUI is calling on the Ministry to publish full data on applications, scores and recipients in each category, as well as explain the criteria used to select scholarship recipients.

The party adds that Albanian students should not remain underrepresented in education. It describes transparency and ensuring equal opportunities as institutional responsibilities that cannot be avoided through silence.