Rama warns “Prishtina 2030” is at risk, government guarantees hosting of Games

Following the government’s approval of the draft budget for 2027, Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama raised concerns on Monday that Kosovo could be stripped of its right to host the “Prishtina 2030” Mediterranean Games.

In a Facebook post, Rama described the risk as serious and called directly on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to implement the decisions already approved and coordinate action with the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (ICMG).

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To support his warning, he cited an ICMG letter dated October 15. According to Rama, the letter highlights the absence of a bank guarantee, which has been required since January, and the failure to make the June payments. He also said deadlines for the master plan and budget had been missed on several occasions. After the ICMG set new deadlines, a review of the Games’ future is expected on December 19.

The government has disputed this interpretation. On October 15, Minister of Sport and Youth Gashani said Kosovo would host the 2030 Games, stressing that the government remains their guarantor, now and in the future. The minister accused Rama of making only parts of the correspondence public and said the difficulties were being addressed calmly.

The debate comes as Rama runs for the leadership of the LDK. He has been questioned as a defendant by the Special Prosecutor’s Office over the “Capital Architect” tender and says he is cooperating with prosecutors.