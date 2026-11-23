VIDEO/ Selami Hasani killed in Fier, police surround the area! Footage from the scene

A shooting took place this morning in the “1 Maji” neighborhood of Fier, killing Selami Hasani and injuring his brother, Jakup Hasani.

The incident happened at around 09:40 in the courtyard of the victim’s home, under circumstances that remain unclear.

Të lidhura None found

Footage from the scene shows a large police presence and an ambulance, while officers have cordoned off the area and are carrying out the initial investigative procedures.

Meanwhile, police are pursuing the perpetrators. A vehicle was found ablaze in the village of Dermenas and is suspected of having been used by the attackers.

Selami Hasani, also known by the nicknames “Sel Çami” and “Seli i Matit,” had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. He was responsible for the killing of Julian Isufaj, the nephew of Arben Isufaj, known as “Ben Qimja,” with whom the victim had a longstanding feud.